CCC Presents What’s Up With Joe? #2: The Road to Omaha begins

What’s Up With Joe is back, with our guy Joe running a solo episode on the eve of Day One of Regional competition!

Texas Tech heads to Gainesville and will open with UCONN (and open the Regional at that). The Huskies will be a tough out in a crowded Regional hosted by highly rated Florida.

But there are a lot of great baseball games going on tomorrow, especially for our conferencemates in the Big 12.

Joe talks about the regional pictures for our competitors, with all but one team on the road with Oklahoma State being the only host. Who has a chance to get out of their Regional, who will be upset, and who is the sleeper to watch for?

Get ready as the Road to Omaha begins for the nation, with a loaded slate. As a reminder Tech takes off at 11:30 (CT) on ESPNU against those pesky Huskies trying to one-up their basketball team.