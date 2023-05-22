CCC’s Big 12 Wrap Up #5

We are back after a one week vacation! Refreshed and ready for action, we get you off to a hot start with our Big 12 Wrap Up!

Joe and Chris lead us off with the Big 12 news you need. First up, they talk baseball. The Big 12 title came down to the final weekend series’ for several teams, who prevailed and who let opportunity slip through their fingers?

After a good helping of baseball talk, the guys switch over to the hardwood to talk about the recruiting news we missed during our vacation. Who has joined this already deep as hell league? How does Tech look with a nearly completed roster as compared to the rest of the league?

We are back with out full publishing schedule, so talk again really soon. Enjoy the week, we are rearing to get back after it bringing you all the content you need.