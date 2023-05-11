Cotton Club Crew #9: The portal keeps on turning

The guys are back to talk about the hoops recruiting that continues to roll on in the background. Despite the relatively quiet last few weeks for Tech, there has been some noteable news and changes. How is the current roster looking for Texas Tech?

First, Macon and Kendall talk about the return of Lamar Washington. How is the young core looking, and how does the guard room look right now?

Next the guys talks about Warren Washington, what would it mean to bring his talents to Tech? How important is having size? How would he fit in the current roster?

Then the guys talk the unfortunate departure of Jaylon Tyson. What does that do the expectations for this team? Who will have to step up and fill the role he played?

Be sure to listen to our last episode to get your baseball primer needs taken care of, and this episode to cover your basketball fix!