Cotton Club Crew #7: On or Off the Bubble

Tech went on the road to the Little Apple to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. And like a lot of the road trips this year, the trip did not end well. Tech fell in the series 2-1, with the finale being a high scoring affair that would not break the Red Raiders way.

The guys talk a lot of baseball this episode, talking about the pitching first. They break down what happened on the weekend, highlighting how responsible is the pitching coach and is it time Tech finally makes a change?

Next, they talk about the offense on the road. Who has helped Tech out in the big moments? Is Tech finding some consistency on offense on the road?

Lastly, as the show was winding down Perry from UNT made his college decision. Listen in to the live and immediate reaction to the news that Kansas State would add the guard they hope to see replace Nowell.