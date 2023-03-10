Roster shakeup likely for the Red Raiders

Roster turnover is expected when there’s a coaching change. Given the circumstances of the reason why Mark Adams left, with reports that there were a handful of guys ready to leave if he was remaining the coach, I think we won’t see too many more guys leave the team.

That being said, I’ll be going over the roster and seeing which guys I think will be here next year and which guys I think could test the transfer waters.

Already Gone:

Kevin Obanor- This was the last year of his eligibility, so it was unfortunate that we couldn’t end it with another NCAA Tournament run.

Fardaws Aimaq- Injuries and reported behind the scenes turmoil lead to Aimaq leaving after only one season. There’s a posibility that he could return, but I doubt it.

Could Leave:

Elijah Fisher- A very talented 5-star recruit, he may be looking to change schools and go somewhere more stable after a down year at Tech. I believe if he stays he will be a key piece next season.

KJ Allen- Was supposed to break into the lineup this season but just never did. Although we are getting a new coach with a different approach, he may just want to test the portal and see if there’s a spot for him elsewhere.

Likely Staying:

Pop Isaacs- A guy that I thought could leave. However, a recent post on Twitter makes his return seem more likely. If that’s the case, we could have a solid core back. Just needs to get better on the defensive end and work on the turnovers, but really would be great to have him back.

Lamar Washington- Saw some good minutes as the season went on and could be a guy that stays for another year or two to develop into a better NBA prospect.

D’Maurian Williams- A solid shooter who could see an uptick in minutes next season if other guards end up leaving.

Robert Jennings- Could step into the rotation alongside Daniel Batcho next season as a stretch-four that could be a force on the inside with his athleticism.

Daniel Batcho- Had spurts of being a great player for this team but injuries and inconsistent play will have him motivated to come back next year and takeover that position.

CJ Williams- Corey Williams son and will likely stay on the roster so long as his father is on the staff. Didn’t see much time this season but could be in the mix next season and develop into a starter later into his college career.

Jaylon Tyson- Already sounds like he’s ready to turn the ship around next year. Tyson will be the leader of this team and is going to do all he can to keep this core together.

De’vion Harmon- Developed into our best offensive option at times, he’s going to be a huge piece if we can keep him. Will be right there with Tyson as a true leader of this team.

Kerwin Walton- The sharp-shooter should compete for a starting spot or at the very least some solid bench minutes next season.

This is all just projection and what I think could happen. Obviously I would love to have Isaacs, Fisher and Allen back. They just fit the mold of guys that might want to go to a team that has an established coaching staff and a scheme that fits them best.