Mark Adams resigns from Texas Tech

Texas Tech is officially looking for a new basketball coach. Following his suspension for interactions with an unknown player, Mark Adams has elected to resign from his post. Mark Adams released the statement shortly after Texas Tech was beaten by West Virginia, ending any actual chance of an NCAA tournament bid.

Coach Adams will be fondly remembered for first season. I will personally remember the takeover in Austin dearly for the rest of my life, and the unbeaten home record spoke for itself and the fanbase he helped keep alive. A Sweet 16 run capped off a year of exceeding expectations and good times were rolling in Lubbock.

However, his second season can only be described as a disaster. A very weak schedule hid a team that seemed fundamentally flawed both offensively and defensively, and further hampered by injuries. An 0-8 start to Big 12 play, followed by a short rally to give us all hope later, had Tech fighting for their bubble life.

As this was going on, nasty rumors began swirling like crazy. Unfortunately, it appears there was at least some truth to the behind the scenes drama. Mark Adams will go down as a controversial figure to say the least, and Kirby Hocutt is once again on the hook for a coaching scandal.

The program has a who’s who of a wish list, with Grant McCasland topping the list for many. However, keep an eye on Rodney Terry, Buzz Williams, Shaka Smart, and numerous other big names for Tech to potentially pursue.