Texas Tech takes red hot offense to Austin

Texas Tech has been on a bit of an offensive tear to put it lightly.

Ellie Bailey leads the way with an .359 average, 11 homeruns, and 34 RBIs. But the entire batting order is comically overpowered. Kailey Wyckoff hits an absurd .453 with a 1.337 OPS and 6 HRs to go with 25 RBIs.

Makinzy Herzog is right there with her at .417 7 HRs, and 28 RBIs. Both Arriana Villa and Peyton Blythe are batting .378 with 6 and 7 HRs respectively. In fact, the entire lineup that has appeared in at least 75% of games has hit at least 3 HRs this year.

HRs and RBIs flash the most, but Texas Tech is currently second in the nation in one more statistical category Coach Snyder has been on record as defining good offense, doubles. The Red Raiders had hit a stupid 66 doubles heading into the ACU game, and added two more in that game. While the long ball has carried this offense, the ability to consistently move runners over through doubles is the sign of an extremely well rounded offense.

In the circle, Sage Hoover is 13-0 on the year after ACU. She gave up no runs on 5 hits with 4 strikeouts and no walks in the midweek battle. The offense has grabbed the headlines, and for good reason, but Sage is no pushover in the circle.

Helping out the pitching effort is Kendall Fritz who sits 7-1 overall with a 2.81 ERA. The third pitcher with at least 20 pitches is Erna Carlin, sitting with a 2-2 record and a 3.07 ERA.

Sitting at 26-8, and guaranteed to finish over .500, the Red Raiders take their blistering offensive show back on the road to Austin to take on Texas. Texas is sitting at 27-5-1 on the year. The Longhorns boast a high powered offense of their own, but one that has not seen the same kind of success with the longball as Texas Tech.

This is maybe the biggest test of the year for the battle tested Red Raiders, as let’s face it Tech just does not win much in Austin. First pitch on Friday is at 4:30PM on LHN.