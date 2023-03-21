Cotton Club Crew #1: Coaching Madness

The full team is BACK! This is the official launch of our flagship show, the Cotton Club Crew. Macon, Kendall, Jack, and Reed were all in for the episode today.

And boy, did we cover a lot of ground. First, the guys debate the news that Grant McCasland is now the front runner to take over for Mark Adams. Can the UNT head coach translate lower level success to the Big 12? Will his style of slow, defensive basketball work in Tech’s favor?

Next, the guys talk baseball after a series victory of the Cowboys of Oklahoma State. How did the pitching staff look? How have injuries impacted the team? And who has stepped up offensively?

After that, we stay on the diamond but transition to talking softball, who is off to their best start in quite awhile. For the first time since 2019, and only the third time in program history, the ladies defeated three straight ranked opponents and did so on the road.

Lastly, we talk WNIT where Texas Tech knocked off SMU to advance to a date with Arkansas. We talk Maupin’s budding stardom, the tough senior class, and the momentum in that program.