Texas Tech pushes Texas to the brink, but unable to secure road ranked wins

Texas Tech came into Austin one of the top home run hitting squads in the natio. Ditto for doubles. This team can hit and drives in a bunch of runs.

And at times that offense flashed this weekend. Villa actually opened the scoring for the weekend on a solo big fly, and in game two all three runs came courtesy of Bailey’s three run bomb.

But the issue was stringing together enough hits to manufacture runs. A double here or there put pressure on Texas, but Tech consistently was unable to bring them home. The offense that had been sending the ball all over the yard was grounded for the weekend against an elite Texas pitching staff. They flashed the big bats, but only flashed them against the tough pitching.

Games one and two were heartbreakers, with Tech losing late leads in both games to lose the series. Defensively, the pitching was really strong in games one and two. Texas found their groove in game three, but Fritz was damn near perfect in game one.

And Herzog was outstanding as well. Texas was an elite offensive team themselves, but one that counts more on small ball and just working around the base path with hit after hit. Tech kept the Longhorns in check most of the weekend, with the pitchers working out of several jams to rpevent Texas from bringing runs home.

The story of the weekend was close but no cigar, however, against a top 15, right now top 10, Texas team in Austin they showed more promise than we have seen in a long time on the softball field. They didn’t look outclassed or overwhelmed, they battled with the best and just did not find the couple big hits they needed or one last out to win games.

Time to regroup, learn from this game, and approach the rest of Big 12 confident that you can take on the best and go toe-to-toe with them.