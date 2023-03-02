BASEBALL: Red Raiders head to Houston with something to prove

Texas Tech swept the Air Force Falcons in a two game midweek series this week in a tune up for the Shriners Children’s College Classic this weekend at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Red Raiders beat Air Force by scores of 9-4 on Tuesday, and 18-5 on Wednesday.

After the Wednesday game, Tim Tadlock named the starters for the tournament as Brendan Girton will pitch Friday morning against Rice, Mason Molina will go Saturday morning against Michigan, and freshman Taber Fast will go against the Aggies on Sunday Night in the finale of the tournament.

Girton and Molina were expected, but I am intrigued to say the least by the decision to plug in Fast as the Sunday starter. We’ve heard nothing but good things and seen some good appearances from Taber so far, but the Aggies will be a test. I’m looking forward to that matchup.

Texas Tech is 10-0 going into the weekend and at the top of the Big 12 by a couple of games based on overall record. However, the competition level is taking a step forward this weekend. The Red Raiders need to take a step forward as well. Don’t get me wrong, I respect the three teams Tech has gone against so far, but anytime you throw in P5 competition, you’re up for a challenge and Big 10 and SEC baseball is better than anything Tech has seen all year.

Texas Tech has scored 121 runs in 10 games this year, good for roughly 12 runs a game. 121 runs is also good for 2nd in the country, behind only Wake Forest. Tech is also 9th in the country with a .351 team batting average through 10 games.

But does Tech really have something to prove?

In short? Yes.

The Red Raiders are 10-0 and have all the impressive offensive stats I mentioned above. But to keep that up against P5 competition would force other teams around the Big 12 to take the Red Raiders seriously.

Most publications had Tech finishing 3rd in conference behind TCU and Oklahoma State, and I personally think the Red Raiders can get into the discussion and push their way into the conversation for a Big 12 crown.

In my opinion, that push begins this weekend.

The games will be televised on AT&T Sportsnet SW. If you don’t get that channel you can stream the game online at astros.com.

All three games will be on the Texas Tech Sports Radio Network as well.

Texas Tech vs. Rice. Friday, March 3rd, 11:00 a.m. Minute Maid Park.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan. Saturday, March 4th, 11:00 a.m. Minute Maid Park.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M. Sunday, March 5th, 7:00 p.m. Minute Maid Park.