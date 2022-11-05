Week 10 Pick’em: Is that all she wrote?

Well folks, the season is winding down, and Reed has a three game lead on Jack, who has a four game lead on the fans. Zach has moved to one game back of the fans, but it might be too little too late. Kendall is tied with Zach and Chris at 34-29, and Macon, well, bless his heart he is just not close, a rough season for him.

All eyes will be on the big noon game on FOX as it features our Red Raiders against TCU, while all eyes in the country will be on CBS at 2:30 as Tennessee and Georgia will square off in what will no doubt be one of the best games of the season. Also on the tab is a Friday night Pac-12 showdown that has the staff and fans torn as the picks are right down the middle. Clemson and Notre Dame is also on the slate, along with another ACC matchup in Wake Forest and NC State.

If Reed has another big week, this might be over for the rest of us. Come back and check how we all did Sunday, and see if there is still hope for the regular season crown.