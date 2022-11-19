 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 12 Pickem: Late Break from the Pack

Top 5 spots within 4 games as we approach bowl season

By jackbellsports
Kansas v Texas Tech Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

We are one week away from the end of the regular season, and the places and standings are starting to shape up for the end of our challenge, the bowl season. Zach has continued to rocket up the standings and Jack seems to be running out of gas at the end. Reed still hold a three game lead on Zach and 4 games on Jack and the fans.

This is turning out to be anyone’s challenge, and the top 5 spots are setting themselves up nicely for the end of the regular season.

This week we have the Texas Tech game, the Bedlam rivalry, the (Texas) “Holy” War in Waco, K-State-WVU, and a couple of Pac-12 contests between top 20 teams.

Good luck to everyone and we’ll see you next week for our regular season finale.

Week 12

Writer Texas Tech @ Iowa State No. 22 OK State @ Oklahoma No. 4 TCU @ Baylor No. 15 K-State @ West Virginia No. 7 USC @ No. 16 UCLA No. 10 Utah @ No. 12 Oregon Boise St @ Wyoming Last week
Reed (46-31) TTU OU TCU KSU UCLA ORE BSU 2-5
Zach (43-34) ISU OU TCU WVU UCLA ORE BSU 4-3
Viva fans (42-35) TTU OKST TCU KSU USC ORE BSU 5-2
Jack (42-35) ISU OKST TCU KSU USC UTAH BSU 1-6
Kendall (40-37) TTU OKST TCU KSU USC ORE WYO 4-3
Chris (39-38) TTU OKST TCU KSU USC ORE BSU 3-4
Macon (32-45) TTU OU BAY KSU USC ORE BSU 5-2

