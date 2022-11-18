Week 12 Power Rankings: Tech looks to finish strong against two of the bottom teams in the conference

Last week’s power rankings:

TCU Texas Baylor Kansas State Kansas Oklahoma Oklahoma State Texas Tech Iowa State West Virginia

This past week continued to be another showing of the Big 12 beating each other up. That is, except for TCU, who improved to 10-0 and punched their ticket to Arlington. In what was just a complete defensive showing from both sides in Austin, TCU yet again found ways to make just enough plays to win. While I honestly don’t even think they’re the most talented team in the conference, they continue to do a good job of doing what it takes to win as a unit. Kansas State dismantled Baylor in a surprising outcome and they now control their own destiny in terms of making the Big 12 Championship. This weekend brings probably one of the least hyped Bedlam games in recent memory, with both programs not performing at their normal heights. That being said, it will still have the Bedlam feel and atmosphere, thus being one of the better matchups of the week. TCU travels to Baylor, in what should be a pissed-off Bears squad. Don’t be surprised if that one comes down to the wire. The Red Raider will head to Ames in hopes to gain bowl eligibility against the conference’s best defense. The bright side of that is that you’re also going against the conference’s worst offense in Iowa State. The first one to eclipse 20 points in bitterly cold weather might win that one.

With two weeks left to go, here are my current conference power rankings:

TCU Kansas State Texas Oklahoma State Baylor Texas Tech Kansas West Virginia Oklahoma Iowa State

From rankings 4-10, I think you could put a lot of different standings and still not be wrong. These teams take turns beating each other, hence the different positions every week for nearly all teams.