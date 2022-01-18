Red Raiders looking to avenge loss from two weeks ago as they welcome the Cyclones to town

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones 14-3 (2-3) at Texas Tech Red Raiders 13-4 (3-2)

Where to Watch: ESPNU

Moneyline: Texas Tech -8.5 O/U 128.5

We get a quick rematch of a matchup that was close even with Tech having only seven players available. This time the teams will play in Lubbock and the Red Raiders will be fully loaded.

After one game with Terrance Shannon Jr. reinserted into the lineup it’s going to be interesting to see if the overall chemistry is back. The team seemed a bit sloppy against Oklahoma State but that also could’ve been a product of how much that team had to play the past week and a half. Shannon is probably the most important piece for this team if they want to make a deep run in March, so getting him back and getting the team on the same page at this point is important.

I’m looking forward to seeing if Tech can put up the defensive performance that they did against the Cyclones last time with a healthier roster. We should be able to score more and find better shots than we did, and hopefully keep the turnovers lower with a few more ballhandlers back into the lineup.

The biggest key for us going into this one will be taking care of the ball and not being sloppy. While I do respect the Cyclones as a ranked team, we should be able to get by them this time around. The spread is pretty shocking but also attainable if we lock down on defense and play consistent on the offensive end

I have the final score being 75-64 in our favor as we get back on the winning track.