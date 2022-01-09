Hub City Homers #21: Big 12 Play Begins

We are BACK! We got kind of streaky with the recordings during the holidays, but the team is back, and starting off the New Year with a bang.

This was a jammed packed episode, as we had two sports and multiple basketball games to cover. The guys start off with touching on what did the bowl win do for Tech football, laying out the momentum it generated and what comes next.

After that we are full swing into basketball, the guys start that segment with recaps of the Iowa State and Kansas games. Shorthanded, the Red Raiders were forced to battle two top 15 programs and split the games.

After those two detailed recaps, the team takes a look at the Baylor Bears. Tech has no time to rest on that big win over Kansas, as their reward is a date with the number one team in the land. Wreck ‘Em!