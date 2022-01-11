Texas Tech vs Baylor Preview

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders 11-3 (1-1) at Baylor Bears 15-0 (3-0)

Where to Watch: ESPN2 (Kentucky vs Vanderbilt on ESPN. Really?)

Moneyline: Baylor -12 O/U 135

The gauntlet that is the Big 12 just keeps rolling along for the Red Raiders. After an impressive win against Kansas the Red Raiders head to Waco to face off against the defending National Champs and currently undefeated Baylor Bears.

Baylor hasn’t missed a beat to start the season and is solid on both sides of the ball. Texas Tech has been great on defense the entire season but has been shaky on offense from time to time. I’ll be surprised if either team hits 75 points in this game as it’s a battle of two of the best defenses not only in the Big 12 but the entire nation.

The Bears have four guys that shoot over 40% from three and have four guys that average over ten points a game so far. The team defense that they play is what kills most teams and makes opposing offenses uncomfortable from the start.

If Tech is going to win this game then they’re going to need to avoid the turnovers that seem to happen a bit too often. I said last week that Davion Warren needed to avoid the big turnovers and he did that with just one on the game. The primary ballhandler was Clarence Nadolny and he had 17 points with just two turnovers.

I think this game will come down to who is able to hit the big shots when the game is tight at the end of the game. We have guys who are capable, but it’d be nice to get back McCullar and/or Shannon in a game like this against the best team in the nation.

My final prediction is that Tech goes into Waco and comes out with the 72-69 victory.

Wreck ‘Em