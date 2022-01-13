Raiders riding impressive two game stretch as they welcome the Cowboys to Lubbock

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-6 (1-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders 12-3 (2-1)

Where to Watch: Big 12/ESPN+

Moneyline: Texas Tech -7.5 O/U 130

Coming off of two big time wins for the resume, Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State in a makeup game that was cancelled earlier in January. Both teams played on Tuesday with the Red Raiders coming out victorious while the Cowboys came up short against West Virginia.

The Cowboys shouldn’t be overlooked just because of their record as they did beat Texas last week. This team plays through their guards as their top five guys as far as minutes per game goes are all guards. They have some size and their big man Moussa Cisse averages two blocks per game.

Texas Tech will likely have the same guys healthy as last game with TJ Shannon being a game time decision yet again. The fact that this team is where they’re at having played a few games without Shannon and Kevin McCullar is promising.

The key to this game for us will be to continue playing the defense that we have been and keeping the turnovers low again. We forced 14 against Baylor while having 12 ourself, which is essentially the difference in the game right there. Once these games start to get closer in the Big 12 that turnover margin is going to be a big factor later on in the game.

While I do respect the Cowboys game and know that they’re dangerous, I do like the spread in this one in fact I think that the final score will be 88-67. I feel like our defense will suffocate them and our playmakers will continue to shine and will carry on the momentum from the past two games.