Matadors > Cowboys, Tech destroys Oklahoma State 78-57

Texas Tech basketball is officially on of the hottest teams in the nation. Still down their top scorer, Tech beats down a Big 12 opponent 78-57, and the game was never close.

Our guys are here with more reactions after a great win by Tech!

Kendall Phipps: Another day, another Tech win. This time the Cowboys were the victim of a spread offensive attack and another dominating defensive performance. Get ready Tech fans, the Red Raiders have something brewin’.

This is my favorite team since 2018 (yes, I liked them more than the final four team, sue me.) The rest of this season is setting up to be magical. Let's ride ladies and gentleman, let's ride.

Jack Bell: Another impressive win for Texas Tech who are riding a wave that is similar to the end of the 2019 season in momentum. The Red Raiders are white-hot and I would not want to be next on the schedule if I was any other Big 12 school. This team is meshing together and all of this has been without T.J. Shannon. I think this team is putting the conference on notice. This is fun isn’t it?

Michael Macon: Easy going tonight, which was a good thing. You should beat bad teams by a lot, I can’t imagine being a squad that got rocked by OSU, that would suck. This was all about Obanor, Arms and MSS. They were excellent tonight, and if that trio is coming together everyone should watch out.

Chris Salazar: What an offensive performance from this team! The past few games have been all defense with the offense taking a back seat, but today we showed that we have guys that are capable of stepping up when we need a bucket.

As close as the Big 12 race is, it was nice to see a comfortable win like this. I said in the preview piece that the -7.5 spread was a good one!

Tech is right back at it again with a matchup with the Wildcats in Manhattan. What a start to the season, and it’s just getting started.