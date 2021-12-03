Donovan Smith shows out in regular season finale despite coming up short

Week in and week out Donovan Smith has shown that maybe he should’ve been the guy to take over for Tyler Shough much earlier than he was.

This past week against the now ninth ranked Baylor Bears he threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t have his normal impact on the ground but he managed to be consistent through the air.

He found McLane Mannix for a nice 38 yard touchdown and took advantage of the defense focusing on Erik Ezukanma and threw a nice screen pass to Travis Koontz that he took all the way to the end zone.

This weeks honor could’ve gone to Travis as well for the play that he made. Other than that the production was mostly spread out so there was no one else that really stood out.

Texas Tech will be looking forward to who they’ll be playing in their bowl game. Sunday at 12 ET the announcement will happen on ESPN.