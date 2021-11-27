Big 12 championship matchup all comes down to Bedlam

Oklahoma State- With their spot locked up in the championship game, they have some control over who they face. If they beat Oklahoma then they face Baylor, but if Baylor loses and they beat Oklahoma then they’d rematch against Oklahoma. Baylor- If the Bears can get a win this week, they would set up a matchup against Oklahoma State next week and possibly find themselves in the playoff picture. Oklahoma- The Sooners can win and then win again next week and then they’d have to have a bunch of other stuff go their way if they want to make the playoffs again after missing them last year. Kansas State- After a loss Friday the Wildcats finish 7-5 and look forward to the Bowl season. Texas Tech- Whether or not the Red Raiders win this week they will be bowl-eligible, but beating Baylor and keeping them out of the championship game would be a nice end to the regular season. Iowa State- A victory Friday helps the Cyclones finish 7-5 and has them headed to a bowl game in an otherwise disappointing season. West Virginia- The Mountaineers can complete their season turnaround with a win against Kansas that would have them finish 6-6 and bowl-eligible. Texas- The Longhorns may have finished off the season on a high note, but Texas is far from back and they will miss a bowl game this season. TCU— With an unfortunate loss to the Cyclones, the Horned Frogs will miss out on a bowl game with a 5-7 record. Kansas- Kansas could play spoiler once more if they beat the Mountaineers and keep them from getting to a bowl game.

Key Matchup- The obvious answer is Bedlam. One of the best matchups in recent history has so much more on the line than ever before. This should be a great matchup and could possibly be replayed next week.