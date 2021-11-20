Cowboys take the top spot as Sooners fall to Baylor

- Oklahoma State- Now that Oklahoma is no longer undefeated, the Cowboys seem to be playing the best football in the conference and have now claimed the top spot. This week they head to Lubbock to take on the Red Raiders.
- Oklahoma- After losing to Baylor, the Sooners are now in a tough situation as far as making the playoffs goes. This week they host the Cyclones and have to win this one if they want to control their own destiny.
- Baylor- Upsetting Baylor and keeping their name in the conference championship picture was just what the Bears needed. This week they’re going to play the Wildcats in a battle of two of the top teams in the conference.
- Kansas State- Although a conference title is out of reach, they Wildcats can still strengthen their resume for a better bowl game if they’re able to beat the Bears of Baylor.
- Texas Tech- stunning win against iowa State is the just his group need and made them bowl eligible at the same time. They now can play spoiler to the Cowboys season this week.
- Iowa State- For the most part this team was getting dominated by Texas Tech and eventually ended up losing. They now have to play an explosive Oklahoma team.
- Texas- Losing to Kansas is about as low as it gets. This program is in shambles right now and is at risk of missing the postseason.
- TCU— What seemed to be a tough running team has seemingly fallen off as the Horned Frogs are set up to go against Kansas this week.
- West Virginia- Hosting Texas is the way to go for any team right now as the Longhorns are spiraling downwards.
- Kansas- Beating any big 12 team is crazy, beating Texas is about as crazy as it gets. The Jayhawks are going to try to pick up their third win.
Key Matchup- This weeks key matchup features Texas Tech and Oklahoma state. The Cowboys have a chance to pull away from the conference here.
