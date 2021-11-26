 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Viva Pick ‘Em: The regular season finale

Will Zach finally be unseated?

By mikemacon23
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The regular season has reached its end, and the pick ‘em has really come down to this. Zach retook the lead last week, but Macon is still right on his tail.

Will this finally be the year someone unseats Zach?

Writer TTU @ No. 11 Baylor No. 4 Ohio St @ No. 6 Michigan No. 12 Ole Miss @ No. 25 Miss St No. 13 OU @ No. 9 OK St Washington St @ Washington Florida St @ Florida
Zach (34-21) BAY OSU OLE OKST UW FSU
Macon (33-22) TTU OSU MSU OKST WSU UF
Jack (30-25) BAY OSU MSU OKST WSU FSU
Kendall (27-23) BAY OSU OLE OKST WSU FSU
Chris (25-30) TTU MICH OLE OKST UW UF
Jimi (21-29) Baylor OSU OLE OU UW FSU

