Viva Pick ‘Em: The regular season finale

The regular season has reached its end, and the pick ‘em has really come down to this. Zach retook the lead last week, but Macon is still right on his tail.
Will this finally be the year someone unseats Zach?
Untitled
|Writer
|TTU @ No. 11 Baylor
|No. 4 Ohio St @ No. 6 Michigan
|No. 12 Ole Miss @ No. 25 Miss St
|No. 13 OU @ No. 9 OK St
|Washington St @ Washington
|Florida St @ Florida
|Writer
|TTU @ No. 11 Baylor
|No. 4 Ohio St @ No. 6 Michigan
|No. 12 Ole Miss @ No. 25 Miss St
|No. 13 OU @ No. 9 OK St
|Washington St @ Washington
|Florida St @ Florida
|Zach (34-21)
|BAY
|OSU
|OLE
|OKST
|UW
|FSU
|Macon (33-22)
|TTU
|OSU
|MSU
|OKST
|WSU
|UF
|Jack (30-25)
|BAY
|OSU
|MSU
|OKST
|WSU
|FSU
|Kendall (27-23)
|BAY
|OSU
|OLE
|OKST
|WSU
|FSU
|Chris (25-30)
|TTU
|MICH
|OLE
|OKST
|UW
|UF
|Jimi (21-29)
|Baylor
|OSU
|OLE
|OU
|UW
|FSU
Loading comments...