Breakdown of Texas Tech’s 2022 Baseball Schedule

Well folks, its here.

Of course, I am talking about the 2022 Texas Tech Baseball Schedule, and at first glance, we are in for some fantastic matchups along the way and as I’m writing this in mid-November, I’m ready for first pitch at Globe Life Park in Arlington in February.

On the schedule, we see two “neutral” games against the reigning National Champions in Mississippi State, a home-and-home with mid-major powerhouse Dallas Baptist, an opening weekend in the metroplex against Michigan, Auburn, and Arizona....and that is all before conference play starts.

As we move to conference play, we open with that school from Austin during the last weekend of March. There is a huge series with TCU during Easter weekend, and a tough couple of series on the road towards the end in Waco and Stillwater.

I know we have talked a bit about conference play so I’ll dive into that non-conference slate for a bit.

I LOVE that we have two games against Mississippi State in Biloxi. We played there in 2020 for our last two games of the year before COVID-19 brought the world to a halt in mid-March. It is a chance to make a statement against the National Champs and get some payback for those two losses two years ago.

I also like the matchups on Opening Weekend against Michigan, Auburn, and Arizona. I was lucky enough to be in Arlington for the State Farm College Classic last season and it was a phenomenal experience and a great time for all fans that went. I expect nothing less than a great environment and a chance to see some awesome ball played even in the other games that Tech isn’t playing in. Worth every cent if you ask me.

Another intriguing matchup for me comes in a two game mid-week set in Phoenix, AZ as the Red Raiders take on Grand Canyon University. GCU is in the WAC and made some noise late last season when they made it into the Tucson Regional and gave Oklahoma State everything they could handle in an elimination game that the Cowboys eventually won 5-3. I’ve also heard their campus is beautiful, so anyone that can get to that game should sport the Scarlet and Black and get to Phoenix.

I am also looking forward to the three game series in Iowa City, Iowa this year. I know my fellow podcast co-host Kendall (@kendall_phipps3) will be in attendance that weekend, so if anyone in the area is at the game be sure to give him a shout.

Folks, this schedule is full of great games from top to bottom. This is also the first year that the Big 12 tournament will take place at Globe Life Field so keep that on the radar as well.

Football is bowl eligible, Basketball is off to a hot start and is getting Terrence Shannon Jr. back, and Baseball has signed a top 10 recruiting class and released a great schedule.

It’s a GREAT time to be a Red Raider.