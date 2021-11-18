Hub City Homers #18: Bowling at last

The guys haven’t gotten to have a positive, upbeat recap episode much this year. In fact, they only have twice and even then the Houston recap was soured by the terrible first half. However, just like watching Tech beat up the Cyclones this was a fun time to be had.

The guys talk about Sonny Cumbie’s future, more specifically did he do enough to keep himself on McGuire’s inaugural staff. They also talk about Donovan Smith blasting onto the scene, and how he can lock up his role as the future at the position. Lastly on the recap front, they praise the defense for turning in a really solid performance.

Next the guys move onto the Oklahoma State front, and boy was the Spencer Sanders slander flying. The only actual debate about his abilities is who is worse; him or Max Duggan.

Already moved onto basketball season? The guys close out the show giving this first impressions of this team after three games down.