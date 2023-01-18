INSTANT REACTION: Texas Tech falls to 0-6 in Big 12 play with loss to Baylor

Well, I’m not going to sugarcoat this one. That sucked. You really felt like you had a shot at this one against a Baylor team who had been struggling as well. But it just wasn’t in the cards. In the end, Texas Tech dropped this one 81-74.

You played a fantastic offensive game for the most part, only turning the ball over 9 times. You shot 51% from the field and 39% from long range, making 12. 53% from the line isn’t really ideal, but you played your best offensive half of the season, and still found yourself down 8 points at the break by a score of 48-40.

The defense? Well if you find it, return it to the United Supermarkets Arena because it was MIA against the Bears. Allowing Baylor to shoot 48% from the floor and 38% from three, is not what this team’s identity was built on. Luckily Baylor struggled mightily down the stretch and let Tech back into this one because after half this one felt out of reach, making the score not really indicative of what happened.

The Red Raiders have lost six straight games. They are dead last in the Big 12, and with this loss, a trip to the NCAA Tournament seems unlikely. Tech would likely have to win out, to finish 12-6 in conference play, including wins at Kansas, Kansas State (this Saturday), Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State. Tech has half of their remaining schedule at home, but I’m not too sure if it will matter all that much because bluntly, Tech is the easy game on the schedule right now.

Where does this team go from here? Is this just a down year? Is it a fractured locker room? Are the coaches on the same page? I think it is time that some serious questions are asked of this program and just which way this is heading, because at this point, you’re looking at another complete roster flip after this season, and if this happens again next year, well, I’ll let you use your imagination on that one.

The Red Raiders head to Manhattan on Saturday to take on Kansas State, fresh off their Sunflower Showdown win over #2 Kansas.

Should be fun.

MISSING: Texas Tech Men’s Basketball

LAST SEEN: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

IF FOUND, CALL: Texas Tech Athletic Department

They’ll be expecting your call.