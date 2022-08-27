Hub City Homers #47: Previewing the Kitties and the Puppies

Part two of the megasession is here, this time breaking down the two challenging nonconference opponents for the Red Raiders.

Tech starts this season with an easy win, but from there on things are a slugfest. Coach McGuire’s team will immediately be challenged in week 2 by a talented Houston squad.

Houston, as we all remember, faced the Red Raiders in an affair last year in NRG that ended with a decisive Red Raider victory. The guys walk through the Cougars, breaking down their strengths and weaknesses in a crucial game at home.

Why is that game so critical? Because right after that the Red Raiders head to the home of the WolfPack to take on North Carolina State. NCState is a preseason top 15 team with championship aspirations. Can the Red Raiders find a way to get a big upset on the road? The guys break down the key matchups and how Tech can start the year strong with a message to the rest of college football.