Hub City Homers #46: Defense is back in Lubbock

We just ended our mega two-hour session, covering a wholeeee bunch of topics. This session was so long we are actually breaking it into two episodes.

This episode covers the quarterback battle ending with Shough being named the starter. We cover what that means for the identity of the team, and what can Tech do to retain the talented quarterbacks who are for now confined to backup roles?

But the bulk of this episode is spent on a much-maligned unit of recent years, the defense, Year one under Coach McGuire could be a defensive resurgence, with an immensely talented defensive line, a talented and deep secondary, and depth for days. But issues loom large in the linebacker group.

The guys break down those position groups, talk their strengths and weaknesses, and ask the tough questions of the linebacker group. If that group pans out and steps up to fill huge shoes, this defense could be legendary.