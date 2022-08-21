BREAKING: Tyler Shough named starting quarterback

Senior Tyler Shough has been named the starting quarterback for week one against Murray State. The announcement was made Sunday Night via Texas Tech Football Twitter.

Last season, Shough started four games for Texas Tech before a broken collarbone against Texas sidelined him for the rest of the season.

In his four starts, Shough threw for 872 yards and 6 TDs along with 3 INTs on 64 of 92 passing in Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system.

The Chandler, Arizona native transferred to Texas Tech prior to last season from Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a PAC-12 title appearance and a Fiesta Bowl birth against Iowa State in 2020.

Shough beat out sophomore Donovan Smith and freshman Behren Morton for the starting job. Head Coach Joey McGuire has stated that all three will play against Murray State in some capacity, most likely having certain packages that each quarterback will be responsible for, although it will not be a rotation situation per McGuire.

Texas Tech takes on Murray State, Saturday, September 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. The week one matchup will be televised on ESPN+ and on the Texas Tech Sports Radio Network.

Wreck’Em.