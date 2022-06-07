Texas Tech goes to war to keep Calvin Simpson-Hunt

Texas Tech currently has a top 2 recruiting class, per 247. Yes, we are all well aware they will not finish anywhere near that come early signing period. But the staff identified need positions, relentlessly pursued Texas kids, and leveraged relationships across the state to secure the services of solid talent.

A lot of their targets were lower rated, or unrated kids they identify as being about to explode on the scene or are future development products once they get to campus.

That strategy has never been more correct in the chase for Calvin Simpson-Hunt. Texas Tech offered first, and has secured his commitment. However, Simpson-Hunt is now a top 200 prospect, with offers from basically everyone (Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State).

Tech will be up against that serious blue blood competition to hang on to the the commitment. The Athletic detailed Tech’s approach:

So the Raiders are walking a tight rope with Simpson-Hunt. They got the commitment but now are hoping that their loyalty, understanding and love will outweigh everything Simpson-Hunt is bound to see.

McGuire is a relationship’s coach. His entire selling point is his genuine passion for kids, his love of the game, his ability to leverage relationships to motivate, and his relationships with high school coaches to find talent like Simpson-Hunt.

Tech has elite facilities, and a coaching staff full of winners who cut their teeth in the high school ranks. While to many outside observers there is no way Tech can hang on to such a highly touted prospect, the Red Raiders coaching staff is not going to give up without a fight.

Per Simpson-Hunt to The Athletic, Tech will receive his last official visit and he will be winding down his recruitment this summer if all goes well. I expect that Tech will put its best foot forward. Will the relationships McGuire has built pay off over the flash of titles and bigger programs? We will find out.