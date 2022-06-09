Hub City Homers #39: Baseball season comes to a close

That in fact, as experts say, sucked. A very frustrating baseball season comes to an end as one of the weirdest seasons in recent memory ends with a lack of offensive pop in Statesboro.

The Hub City team tries to bring some closure to the season, looking at what went wrong in the regional, and highlighting how the embattled pitching staff stepped up in a big way. Then the guys look to the future, talking behind the scenes moves that could be made, and look at who is coming back.

With the offseason upon us the Hub City team is going to widen scope a bit, talking all kinds of sporting news that effects Tech. Once football is right around the corner, we will start previewing the season, but until then you will get a mix of all kinds of topics. From recruiting, to golf, to big trends in the NCAA.