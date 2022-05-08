McGuire’s first recruits don’t disappoint

In his first year at the helm Head Coach Joey McGuire is already making an impact. The Red Raiders 2022 recruiting class carries and overall ranking of 47th, according to 247sports.com. The last time Texas Tech came anywhere close was under Kliff Kingsbury.

Running Back Maurion Horn stands at the top of the recruiting class for the Red Raiders. The 4-star Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native, has fielded offers from 14 different schools, and originally committed to former Head Coach Matt Wells.

Horn visited Baylor in June of last year when Joey McGuire was involved in recruiting on Dave Aranda’s staff. In high school Horn was a two-sport athlete, and helped the Tigers reach the 6A-1 State Semifinals in 2019.

Horn would likely be an immediate contributor in the backfield for the Red Raiders and would be able to learn from veterans like Sarodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks.

Cornerback Jalon Peoples and Defensive Linemen Syncere Massey and Harvey Dyson, all from Cedar Hill, will also be important pieces of the Class of 2022. Peoples is a 3-star recruit, standing at an even 6’0 tall and weighs in at 175 lbs.

He holds a second team all-district honor and was a key piece in Cedar Hills second round appearance in Playoffs in 2019. Peoples is ranked 45th for corner backs by 247sports.com. He has fielded offers from Arkansas State, Arizona, Kansas, Baylor, and Texas Tech.

Syncere Massey stands 6’5’’ weighing in at 280 lbs. The 3-star Defensive Lineman picked up a first team all-district selection as a Defensive Tackle in 2020. Harvey Dyson is also a 3-star Defensive Lineman, standing 6’3’’ and weighing in at 260lbs.

Dyson recorded 32 tackles and 8 tackles for loss in the 2020 season, earning him second team all-district honors. Massey and Dyson were both members of the Cedar Hill team that finished runner up in the 6A Texas High school Football Championship game.

Prior to his time at Baylor, Coach McGuire was the Head Coach at Cedar Hill from 2003 until 2016. McGuire finished his high school coaching career with a record of 141-42, picking up state titles in 2006, 2013, and 2014. McGuire not only set a precedent for success in the program but created a culture that both Peoples and Massey are already familiar.

In the past, Texas Tech Football has missed out on some local talent that was looking to stay home. That is why it is more exciting to see Amarillo’s Erik Gray signing with Texas Tech. Gray is a 3-star recruit, standing 6’2’’ and weighing in at 270 lbs.

Gray’s stats with the Sandies included 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one interception as a defensive lineman. Gray also carried the ball four times and recorded two touchdowns. Gray played every game for the Sandies on the offensive line. Gray could make an immediate impact on the Red Raider offensive line after Dawson Deaton was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.