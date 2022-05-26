Elijah Fisher officially chooses Texas Tech

Ladies and Gentlemen: We got him.

5-star guard Elijah Fisher has officially committed to Texas Tech. Fisher was originally in the class of 2023 but has decided to reclassify and join the Red Raiders for the 2022-23 season.

Fisher is elite in a lot of areas. In his junior season he averaged 28 PPG 13 PPG and 7 APG. Those numbers are just unbelievable. Fisher is going to come in to Tech where he’ll more than likely stay 2 years before going to the NBA. He is sure to come in and be an immediate contributor for Mark Adams.

Fisher is now the 2nd player from Canada to commit to Tech in the last month. The Lubbock-Canada pipeline is real.

Tech is going to be absolutely loaded next basketball season. A great combination of youth and experience combined with elite defense and a new offensive coach, this is sure to be a magical season.

I’ll be back in early June with a full roster outlook once we see if there are anymore additions, but I cannot say enough about the recruiting Mark Adams has done over the last year. Between elite transfers and now one of the best recruiting classes of 2022, Adams has dominated recruiting in a lot of ways. He really has cushioned the losses of Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. and honestly built an even better roster.

This program is not going anywhere, so get used to the Texas Tech Red Raiders being one of the best basketball programs in the nation year in and year out.