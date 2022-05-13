Tech closes out the regular season while facing stiff competition

As we enter the last few weeks of the 2022 regular season the Red Raiders look to finish strong, as eyes shift towards Omaha.

Despite small slips from preseason expectations the Red Raiders have remained solid throughout the season. The team has gone 5-5 in the last 10 games, with a record of 32-16 thus far. Despite performing much better in Lubbock this spring, the Red Raiders have won three out of four on the road since the end of April.

The team will travel to Stillwater May 13th for a three-game set against a red-hot Oklahoma State team, the Cowboys currently sit No. 3 in the country and at the top of the Big-12 standings. To pick up the series Red Raider pitchers will have to be spot-on in icing the Oklahoma State offense, a problem of late in games dropped by Texas Tech. Oklahoma State also fields one of the better bullpens in the Big-12, so the Red Raiders will have the entire line-up ready to swing the bats.

With the top of Big-12 standing still a tight contest, the Red Raiders have the potential to shake-up the conference if they are able to secure a few good wins in Stillwater.

The Red Raiders will wrap up the regular season in Lubbock against the Oklahoma Sooners, with a three-game series starting on May 19th. The Sooners trail the Red Raiders in the Big-12 standings with a conference record of 9-6. However, these will still be important games to pick up to close out the season. Tech will need everyone swinging the bat well in both series to finish strong.

The Big 12 Championship Tournament will take place May 25ththrough May 29th at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Red Raiders began the season in Arlington back in February with a win against Michigan and dropping two games to Auburn and Arizona. It will be no easy road, but Tech has the potential to contend for the Big-12 title and build momentum going into the NCAA tournament.