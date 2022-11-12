 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 11 Pick’em: One Shining Moment

Toss up week provides last gasp to one unsuspecting picker

By jackbellsports
After a strange week in college football, every picker in our challenge went 2-5. Well, all but one picker, our editor Zach. Zach found his way into a 5-2 week, and thrusted his name fully into the final conversation. Zach jumped Kendall and the Viva fans, placing himself two games behind Jack and five games behind Reed, who still sits alone in first.

This week, we pick Tech-KU, TCU-UT, KState-Baylor, UCF-Tulane, Bama-Ole Miss, UNC-Wake, and Washington-Oregon.

There are officially three weeks left before conference championships, and it appears that it will come down to the final three but there is still an outside chance for the fans to make some noise prior to bowl season.

Good luck to everyone and remember, the key is to remain within view come bowl season.

Week 11

Writer Kansas @ TTU No. 4 TCU @ No. 18 Texas No. 23 K-State @ Baylor No. 22 UCF @ No. 16 Tulane No. 10 Alabama @ No. 11 Ole Miss No. 15 North Carolina @ Wake Forest No. 24 Washington @ No. 6 Oregon Last week
Reed (44-26) TTU UT BAY TUL ALA WAKE ORE 2-5
Jack (41-29) KU UT BAY TUL MISS UNC ORE 2-5
Zach (39-31) TTU UT BAY UCF ALA UNC ORE 5-2
Viva fans (37-33) TTU TCU KSU TUL ALA UNC ORE 2-5
Kendall (36-34) TTU TCU BAY TUL ALA UNC ORE 2-5
Chris (36-34) TTU TCU KSU TUL MISS WAKE ORE 2-5
Macon (27-43) TTU TCU KSU TUL ALA UNC ORE 2-5

