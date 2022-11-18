Week 12 Slate with Jack and Kendall

Welcome back to the slate with Jack and Kendall. This week, the guys have two games from 3 of the 5 power conferences to pick, as well as the matchup for College Gameday in Bozeman, MT featuring Montana and Montana State. Jack has picked the Gameday matchup for his wildcard game this week. Without further interruption, our picks:

Lines are as of 11/17.

Game 1: (21) Illinois @ (3) Michigan (-18) (O/U 41) 11:00 a.m. ABC

Jack: Michigan is good. Really good. Simply put OSU v. Mich winner will most likely lock up a playoff spot. I think Illinois is out of gas, and I think the Wolverines can win this by three scores. Michigan -18.

Kendall: Michigan cannot afford to slip up before they play OSU. Illinois needs to win this game if they wanna win the West. High stakes, but also, Michigan is just really damn good. Wolverines -18.

Game 2: (24) Oklahoma St. @ Oklahoma (-7) (O/U 66) 6:30 p.m. ABC

Jack: Both of these teams are reeling. It truly is Bedlam for the bottom this year, and if Spencer Sanders sits, I think OU wins, however, if he plays I think Okie Light wins. As of right now, Sanders has said he wants to play. I’ll take his word for it. Pokes +7 and ML.

Kendall: This line is bad. Really bad. I don’t know who’s gonna win, but the Pokes being 7 point dogs is horrendous. Give me OSU +7.

Game 3: (7) USC (-2.5) @ (16) UCLA (O/U 76) 7:00 p.m. FOX

Jack: This is a tough one for me. Caleb Williams is a stud, no doubt. However, UCLA is a nice surprise this year. The Bruins slipped up in a big way against Arizona last week, probably looking to this game. I think this will be a shootout, but with USC taking it late. Trojans -2.5. Hell give me the over too.

Kendall: This game is for all the marbles. USC needs to win out for a shot to get in. Give me the Trojans -2.5.

Game 4: (10) Utah (-1.5)@ (12) Oregon (O/U 61.5) 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Jack: Bo Nix is expected to be out in this one at home against the Utes, and that is all I need to know about that. Utes -1.5. Utes ML.

Kendall: If Bo Nix is out, it’s easily Utes ML. If he plays, I do like the Ducks -1.5.

Game 5: Texas Tech @ Iowa State (-3.5) (O/U 47.5) 6:00 p.m. FS1

Jack: I don’t like this game for Tech. It’s going to be cold, and with Tyree Wilson out, and Morton a game time decision, most likely sitting, I just feel a trap game. The cyclone defense is stout, and I truly think Tech should run the ball 45-50 times in this one. We’ll see what happens, but regardless, I’m hammering the under in this one.

Kendall: Will I be freezing in Ames? Yes. Will I be having a blast? Yes. Will I be taking Tech ML? ABSOLUTELY. ISU is not good. Putrid offense, good defense. Seems familiar in this state, right?

Game 6: Iowa @ Minnesota (-2.5) (O/U 32.5) 3:00 p.m. FOX

Jack: Kendall I threw in this game for you this week, because I almost threw up watching the Iowa game last week, it was that bad. I love PJ Fleck, but I’m loving the Iowa defense this year. Give me the UNDER.

Kendall: The Hawks are ROLLING. By rolling, I mean doing exactly what got them to a #2 ranking last season, which was ELITE defense followed by game-managing offense. Give me Iowa ML.

Game 7 (wildcard): Montana @ Montana St. (-1.5) (O/U 57.5) 1:00 p.m. ESPN+

Jack: Montana State at home in a big rivalry game with Tommy Mellott the dual threat gives me the vibes. But I do think Lucas Johnson has a good day throwing the ball, considering no snow is in the forecast. I just think the crowd in Bozeman is the deciding factor. Cats -1.5.

Kendall: Montana State has been so good the last couple seasons. The improvement in the program has been so great. Give me the Bobcats -1.5 in this big time rivalry with Gameday in town.

