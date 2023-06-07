CCC Special Edition: Baseball closes with a frown

Well, not how any of us wanted to see that season come to an end. After a promising 2-0 start to the Gainesville Regional, Texas Tech is bounced out by number two overall seed Florida in two games.

With the season at an end, it is finally time to talk about it as a complete picture. The guys cover the season in detail. They talk about their favorite players, the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows.

Some of the highlights from the episode include a discussion on the decisions made by the coaching staff in those final two games, does Tadlock need to make some changes, who was the offensive and pitching MVP, and who were some maybe unsung heroes.

The guys bring all the perspective you need to close the book on a disappointing but entertaining Texas Tech baseball season. On to the next one, Wyoming is going down.