CCC Special Edition: Regional Final Preview

Well, just like we expected dominant starting pitching and clean work from the bullpen has allowed Texas Tech to take the top spot in the regional.

After defeating the #2 seed UConn Huskies, Texas Tech had the tough task on taking on the host and number two overall seed. Florida would throw their future MLB stud, and still Tech was able to get the W helped by another great pitching performance and the return to form of Gavin Kash.

Now, Tech will face Florida again at 5PM Central time for the Regional final.

Macon and Joe talk about the regional so far, how has the pitching impressed and what does it meant for Kash to bust his Slump? Then they talk what must be done to knock Florida out of this tournament.

They moral of the story, plate discipline is the order of the day as even in defeat Tech would get another chance. Making every Florida pitcher work is the best strategy today. let’s get this one done in one, HERE WE GO!