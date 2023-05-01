CCC’s Big 12 Wrap Up

Chris and Joe are back with our SUnday recording show, the Big 12 wrap-up!

They talk about the Big 12’s fate in the draft. WHo went where, any surprises, and how did the league look?

But they also look at the sport in session, baseball. After a tough weekend for the Red Raiders, how did the rest of the league shake-out? Who is still in the hunt? And are we heading to a treu photo finish for the league title?

The guys also talk about the recruiting going on over on the hardwood. They talk about recent movement between Texas and Kansas, and how the Longhorns are backfilling their losses. How is Rodney Terry’s first roster as the permanent head coach looking? Is Texas poised to once again finish near top of the league, are are they heading for a step back.

Thanks for the great April, and be on the lookout for more in May!