Wilson, Thompson amongst Red Raiders looking to hear their names called the next few days

This years NFL draft is looking like a special one for the Red Raiders. Tyree Wilson as we all know is one of the top prospects in this years draft class and has been mocked to go as high as number two overall to the Houston Texans.

What exactly makes him as talented of a prospect? While he didn’t put more than seven sacks in any of his four collegiate seasons, he has traits that NFL teams feel like will give him a chance to be dominant at the next level.

Measuring in around 6’6” and 275lbs, Wilson is a force not only in the passing game but also defending the run. He is a strong force at the edge and even has the body type to line up inside and be a menace in the interior part of the defense.

His combine comparison from Lance Zierlein was Ezekiel Ansah, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the fifth overall pick and played eight seasons in the NFL and for the first five years of his career was a menace. They both have similar builds but I feel like Tyree is a lot more fine tuned as a player at this point in his career than Ansah was.

My honest prediction is that Wilson will hear his name called between the 6-10 spot as I do have Will Anderson from Alabama slightly ahead of him as far as edge rushers go. He could even be drafted to the same team as Ansah was and add to that young pass rush core.

SaRodorick Thompson is likely the only other Red Raider that could hear his name called. I see him as a special teamer early in his career who will have to work his way into getting backfield touches. I see him going somewhere in the seventh round.

Regardless, there are a few other guys who could be UDFA’s and have a chance to make a roster, so I am excited for all of these guys who will have a chance to live out their dreams of getting a chance to play professionally!