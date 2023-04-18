Texas Tech scores their first transfer commitment

After a week of speculation that he was likely coming to Texas Tech, Darrion Williams finally gave Grant McCasland and his coaching staff his word that he will be a Red Raider.

After a stellar freshman year this past season, Williams entered the portal and garnered some interest throughout the country. His versatility on offense as well as his defensive ability will be something that the Red Raiders will use to their advantage.

He’s 6’6” which is the prototypical height for a guy that can guard multiple positions at the collegiate level. Texas Tech has had their best seasons in recent years when they have guys like this who can switch on defense.

His offensive game is solid overall. He averaged 7.6 ppg, 7.3 rebounds per game and 2.7 assists per game. Being able to rebound at that rate from the guard position his going to be huge as he has the body type to be able to out muscle guys down low. He can score in a variety of different ways and will be able to create his own shot while also being solid driving to the rim.

He is one of two possible transfers that visited recently as we are still waiting to hear from Chance McMillan from Grand Canyon. If we can secure him as well after losing Jaylon Tyson to the transfer portal that will give us the necessary depth.