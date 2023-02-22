RECAP: Texas Tech makes it four in a row in Norman

Last night, Texas Tech beat Oklahoma in Norman by 11 points, a score of 74-63. The Red Raiders had four starters in double figures, and they played well in the second half to overcome a very shaky start that featured 13 first half turnovers from Tech and while they shot 68% from the floor, they didn’t get up near enough shots.

However a resounding effort after half to take care of the ball and run a good offensive system, all while staying relentless on the defensive end led to a victory in Norman in front of what seemed to be about 1,000 people.

Fardaws Aimaq had his best effort of his Texas Tech career, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds, his 43rd career double double at the collegiate level. Kevin Obanor and Pop Isaacs each had 11 points, while Jaylon Tyson stayed hot again and finished with 18 points.

Elijah Fisher and Lamar Washington each put in solid minutes off the bench and both were fantastic on the defensive end all night- as was the entire team for the most part. As I mentioned, Tech shot the ball extremely well all night, ending with 62% from the field, getting more shots up in the 2nd half by taking care of the ball was the main turnaround for this team, they only turned it over three times in the second half.

De’Vion Harmon was reletively quiet (by his terms) in Norman finishing with 8 points 4 assists and 2 steals, however he was the calming force when Tech was getting sloppy. Harmon calmed the team down and slowed the game down when needed to limit the amount of turnovers in the first half.

This was a huge win for Tech to keep thier postseason NCAA tourney hopes alive, and I think it was one of their best games in terms of halftime adjustments.

The Red Raiders have now won four straight and six of their last eight.

They host TCU at home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN2.