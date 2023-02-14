The Morning After: Texas Tech downs #6 Texas

I want you to close your eyes and think about 2014. Where were you? Were you in school? Just getting out of college to get that first job you hated? I was in school and I was watching Texas sweep Tech in Lubbock in Men’s Basketball.

That was also the last time it happened.

Texas Tech beat #6 Texas 74-67 on Monday night in Lubbock, denying Texas a sweep for the 9th consecutive season, and adding a third straight home victory over a top-15 opponent for the Red Raiders.

De’Vion Harmon had 21 points in the first half and finished with a career high 25. Kevin Obanor had 19 points, and Fardaws Aimaq had 12 points. D’Maurion Williams had 5 points in 23 minutes off the bench and Elijah Fisher had two tough buckets as well. KJ Allen turned in a defensive masterpiece and even though Jaylon Tyson didn’t blow up the stat sheet like he did in Austin, his effort and leadership showed throughout the game.

Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 23 points, and Dylan Disu had 11. Timmy Allen, Sir’Jabari Rice, Christian Bishop, and Dillon Mitchell combined for 15 points. Brock Cunningham missed a layup in the final 20 seconds to put the game within two points.

Texas Tech made Texas uncomfortable all night, from the atmosphere in United Supermarkets Arena, to the defensive intensity causing Texas to shoot 39% from the field, and 59% from the free throw line. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders shot 47% from the field, 50% from 3, and 93% from the line.

This game was intense and physical from the jump, and the Red Raiders embraced it and played to their strengths.

The most impressive stat for me on the night was rebounding. It’s no secret Tech has struggled rebounding in games this year. We talk about it frequently. However, on Monday, the Red Raiders owned the boards, out rebounding Texas 41-29. I think that was the key for me. When Texas missed shots in the 2nd half, there weren’t second or third chance opportunities, it was a lot of one and done possessions.

This has no doubt been a tough season. A lot of tough games to watch. But it looks like the Red Raiders have found something lately at home. I can tell you this: they won’t stop fighting.

A win is always nice. But it’s always THAT MUCH better when it comes against that school in Austin.

Wreck’Em.