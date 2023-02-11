Hub City Homers #67: Fun times have come and gone

No logo because Chrous has completely self destructed, noooo problem.

We are back, and while this episode is later than normal it is a hell of a show. We start with a very animated discussion about Mark Adams and the state of the program. Is the head ball coach actually in trouble, or does everyone just need to calm down?

We also talk about the continued woes on the court, the issues that have plagued this team from the start of the year all the way till now. And to close a big shoutout to the Lady Raiders who continue to improve as a program and appear to be trending in the right direction.

The winning was fun while it lasted, hopefully we can get a couple more Ws for respectabilities sake before the year closes. On to baseball season, so don’t forget to read Jack’s awesome baseball preview!