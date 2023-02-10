Two Red Raiders will have the chance to impress the scouts in Indy

Heading into the season it was pretty clear that Tyree Wilson was somebody that we were going to see high on the draft boards and a lock to head to the NFL Combine. He had a stellar season for the Red Raiders finishing with 50 pressures and seven sacks even while missing the last few games of the season.

Thompson was somebody that easily could’ve been the workhouse in most backfields in the country but Tahj Brooks took a share of the carries. He finished his career with 40 touchdowns and is explosive with the ball in his hands. He competed in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and then filled in for an injured player at the Senior Bowl which was huge for his exposure.

Wilson is someone that we know has a chance to be a game-changing pass rusher in the NFL and is going to likely be taken in the first half of the 1st round. He will need to excel in the defensive linemen drills and show off his agility. He’s going to be very strong and explosive so I expect some of the measurables to be off the charts.

Thompson was explosive in the open field and should run a good time in the 40-yard dash. A key for him will be how he looks as a receiver in the drills that they do for the running backs at the Combine. He was used in the short passing game at Texas Tech, and I believe that he is capable of lining up out wide or in the slot and being able to expand his route tree in order to see more time on the field.

This past two weeks have me feeling like Thompson could jump into the 3rd or 4th round with a solid performance at the Combine. He doesn’t have a lot of tread on the tires having shared the backfield a majority of his career, but his tape shows the type of player you will get and teams will be clamoring for that in the later rounds.