Hub City Homers #62: The sea may be rocky, but don’t abandon ship yet

Well, no way to sugarcoat it. That loss sucked. It sucked to get so close, and have a missed call effectively end the game. But what sucks even more is losing two very winnable Big 12 games to start league play.

However, all hope is not yet lost. There have been flashes of greatness, especially from your young core. Macon and Kendall break it all down, what’s going wrong, and how it can be fixed.

They talk turnovers, officiating, and so much more as they break down both losses. They also discuss in depth the importance of getting back to full strength, and even get into how the bench can step up to help ease the burden on the court.

The season has not gone yet as we all hoped, but there is plenty of talent and time to right the ship. Can Texas Tech do it? Give a listen and give us your thoughts!