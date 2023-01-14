Texas Tech travels to Austin in potential must win matchup

Texas Tech is 0-4 in the Big 12 conference. I am no expert, but that doesn't seem like a great record. Tech now travels to Austin to battle the top 10 Longhorns in a must win situation, also not ideal. How can they do it? Well, here are some keys to this game for the Red Raiders as they look to right the ship.

Get Stops Defensively

Mark Adams is known for elite defense. No matter what, Texas Tech has always been able to stay competitive due to the defense and the ability to get stops. That hasn’t been the case this season. Tech has really struggled to get consecutive stops in Big 12 play. How can they fix this? Well, it’s not a simple fix. This team isn’t built like last seasons team under Adams. This team really can’t switch 1-5 like the no-middle is really built to do, they just can’t. They don’t have the lengthy guards like Adonis Arms and Davion Warren like they had last season. Defensive rotations can’t be late like they have been, there needs to be more communication and really more urgency.

Texas has an elite backcourt that is really gonna make Tech’s life difficult tonight. I’ll start with Marcus Carr. Yes, Carr was in Austin last season, but he really wasn’t the guy that the college basketball world knew him as. This season, he looks very much like the guy he was at Minnesota. He’s an elite shot maker that helps facilitate the Longhorn offense and makes life difficult on the defensive end. He draws so much attention that it opens up the floor for more open looks for the rest of the Texas offense.

The other guard in the Texas offense is Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter. If Hunter gets hot, he’s one of the most versatile guards in the nation offensively. He’s really great at getting his own shot on the perimeter, but can also attack the paint at an elite rate.

This backcourt is gonna give Tech a real challenge to get stops, but if Tech wants to win, they need to force bad shots and turnovers, which these 2 have tendencies to do. Frustrate them early, you’ll have your best chance to win.

Get in transition

The Texas Tech offense has been at its best when they’ve gotten in transition, namely with Pop Isaacs and De’vion Harmon. When this team causes turnovers and starts running, they create fantastic looks inside and out. It was their only source of offense against really OU and Iowa State.

Texas can and will turn the ball over, Tech really needs to do its best to capitalize off those turnovers and really attack. Get fouls, easy buckets early and often. It’s much easier said than done though against this Longhorn defense. Texas plays physical, tough and makes life hell, just like every other Big 12 opponent.

If Tech gets in transition, they’re gonna have a lot of success on the offensive end. If they don’t, they could be in big trouble. I won’t sugarcoat it, Techs half court offense SUCKS. There is no movement, no flow, and really no urgency. It’s abysmal. Tech will get destroyed if they try to slow down the pace after missed shots and turnovers, they NEED to attack and make life really difficult for Texas on the defensive end.

SHOW SOME DAMN ENERGY

This one is pretty self explanatory. This team has lacked energy and the body language on the court has been questionable at best. We KNOW this team has great talent and a lot fo energetic guys, they just need to get confidence and start having some fun out there. I want to see some fight and I know we will. Mark Adams and this squad won’t just lay down and die, they’re gonna fight and we’re gonna see what they’re really made of.

I believe in Mark Adams, I believe in this team. Time to go see if they can go win this fight and come out of Austin with a W. Get those guns up, it’s go time.