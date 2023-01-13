Hub City Homers #63: The panic button has been pressed

This might have been one of the worst week’s of Tech basketball in the last decade. It has at least been since Chris Beard arrived since play this bad was on display. Tech loses at home again, and is crushed by the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames.

It was hard to watch this week, and even harder looking ahead to think about how the team can proceed. The full Hub City team is back to talk about what has gone wrong, and how the bench can help pick this team up, and is there any chance the team can pull out of the spiral?

After discussing this, the guys briefly look ahead to the a big matchup in Austin with a hot Texas team that is showing a lot of fortitude following Beard’s dismissal. Tech is desperate for a win, and this is a tall task. Do they have a chance?