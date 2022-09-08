Big 12 Power Rankings: Where does Tech stand after losing Shough to injury?

Editor’s Note: I am posting this on behalf of Reed due to some technical difficulties. Enjoy!
After a week where a majority of the conference played lowly competition, it was hard to really make a lot of moves in the conference’s rankings. Based upon the Big 12 preseason rankings, this was how the teams stacked up heading into week one.
- Baylor (17)
- Oklahoma (12)
- Oklahoma State (9)
- Texas (2)
- Kansas State
- Iowa State (1)
- TCU
- West Virginia
- Texas Tech
- Kansas
While any Texas Tech fan is going to be displeased with a 9th place preseason ranking, I think it was properly rated. We came in with a completely new staff, one that included a first time head coach at this level of football. And after the week one games, I think this preseason list is still largely accurate on how the conferences power rankings look heading into week two. With minimal changes and tweaks, here is my full Big 12 power rankings with week two games just hours away:
- Baylor: The Bears come in to the year as preseason favorites, and it’s going to remain that way unless they lose a game this year. They are far and away the best team in the trenches in the conference this season, and they return a young but experienced quarterback in Blake Shapen. An interesting test looms in week 2 as they head to Provo to take on a tough BYU squad.
- Oklahoma: Oklahoma had one of the most interesting offseasons of any team in the Big 12 with losing their headcoach, as well as key pieces to the staff and roster. While saying that, they were able to bring in big names such as Brent Venables and Dillon Gabriel in order to fill some big holes. I personally see this season as more of a rebuild than a conference contender, but I won’t be shocked if they prove me wrong.
- Oklahoma State: The Cowboys came out in the season opener with their guns blazing, rising to a lead as big as 51-15 in the third quarter. Central Michigan ended up storming back and making it somewhat of a game late in Stillwater, which is kind of a red flag. This could be the Cowboys year to do something big, but I truly believe they can only go as far as Spencer Sanders can take them.
- Kansas State: I gave K-State the nod at 4th simply because I believe they are better than Texas until I see otherwise. If Adrian Martinez is able to do anything good at the quarterback position this season, the Wildcats should scare some teams and possibly take a shot at the Big 12 Championship.
- Texas: The Longhorns have what they continue to have nearly every single season; plenty of talent across the board with nationally ranked players, but question marks as if they’ll be able to produce like they’re supposed to. We may have an answer to a lot of those questions this weekend when big bad Alabama rolls into Austin.
- TCU: The Horned Frogs were the only ones to beat a Power 5 opponent in week one, therefore convincing me of a one spot jump in the conference rankings. With a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades, I was not a huge believer in TCU heading into the year. After a solid start against Colorado, they may end up proving me wrong.
- Iowa State: Iowa State lost a lot of production from their squad last year. Key contributors were lost on both sides of the ball, so it’s gonna be interesting to see how they’re able to replace that. While this is probably a rebuilding year for the Cyclones, they’re still going to be a tough out. Their superbowl ensues this weekend when they travel to Iowa, who quite frankly had one of the worst offensive performances I’ve seen in a long time a week ago.
- Texas Tech: Even with the injury to Tyler Shough, the Red Raiders looked incredible offensively in week one. Minus a few mistakes in the secondary early, the defense played good as well. This weeks starts a brutal stretch of games as the 25th ranked Houston Cougars visit Lubbock, with new QB1 Donovan Smith at the helm.
- West Virginia: This is a very interesting 2022 Mountaineer squad. To put it lightly, Neal Brown had the hottest seat in the Big 12 heading into this season. After a blown lead to a good Pitt team in week one, Brown needs to hope that Graham Harrell and JT Daniels are able to put up some monster numbers in order for him to keep his job.
- Kansas: While I’ve still got them as the doormat of the Big 12, I don’t believe this year’s Jayhawk squad will be nearly as much of a push over and they usually are. This team won’t make a bowl game, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they were able to win 2 conference games this year.
