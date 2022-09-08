Big 12 Power Rankings: Where does Tech stand after losing Shough to injury?

Editor’s Note: I am posting this on behalf of Reed due to some technical difficulties. Enjoy!

After a week where a majority of the conference played lowly competition, it was hard to really make a lot of moves in the conference’s rankings. Based upon the Big 12 preseason rankings, this was how the teams stacked up heading into week one.

Baylor (17) Oklahoma (12) Oklahoma State (9) Texas (2) Kansas State Iowa State (1) TCU West Virginia Texas Tech Kansas

While any Texas Tech fan is going to be displeased with a 9th place preseason ranking, I think it was properly rated. We came in with a completely new staff, one that included a first time head coach at this level of football. And after the week one games, I think this preseason list is still largely accurate on how the conferences power rankings look heading into week two. With minimal changes and tweaks, here is my full Big 12 power rankings with week two games just hours away: