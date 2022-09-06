Week 2 Game Slate with Jack and Kendall

Alright folks, welcome to week two. Kendall and I (Jack) are starting up a new series looking at spreads for games each week and we are pointing out which games stand out, and we are going to pick a wild card game each week that maybe some people aren’t looking at.

Please note these lines are from Tuesday and are subject to change until kick.

Game 1: (1) Alabama @ Texas, Saturday 11:00 a.m. FOX (BAMA -20, O/U 64.5)

Jack: I’d take Bama -20 and leave the O/U alone. Bama is as advertised per usual and I do not like Texas to even come close in this one.

Kendall: I would take Bama at -30 in this game, let alone -20. Texas did come out with an easy win on the scoreboard against ULM, their offense didn’t look particularly great. Ewers made some questionable decisions, the run game was decent but not great, and their defense really wasn’t challenged. Bama -20.

Game 2: (9) Baylor @ (21) BYU, Saturday 9:15 p.m. ESPN (BYU -3.5, O/U 53.5)

Jack: This one is the toughest pick for me, Baylor on the road makes me uneasy and BYU looked good, but at a subpar USF. Both defenses are good, but weird things happen in Provo, I like the over in this, I’d take O 53.5.

Kendall: Baylor fans are gonna hate me on this one but I’m taking BYU -3.5 in this one. Provo is a tough place to play and BYU looked really good against USF Week 1. Baylor is a very good team but going into a tough road environment out west is never an easy task. I like BYU -3.5 AND O 53.5

Game 3: Tennessee @ (17) Pitt, Saturday 2:30 p.m. ABC (TENN -6.5, O/U 66)

Jack: I picked this one because a ranked home dog to a visiting unranked team intrigued me. I watched Pitt and WVU, and it was a fantastic game. Tennessee played Ball St. so not much there. I like that Pitt actually played someone Week One so I’m going to go with Pitt + 6.5 at home, possibly to win outright.

Kendall: Tennessee didn’t have much competition week 1, but I like them to win this game. On the other hand, I don’t see them covering the 6.5, so give me Pitt +6.5, and I’m also gonna take the U 66. Pitt’s offense was questionable at times against WVU and Tennessee is playing their first real challenge, I like the U 66 a lot.

Game 4: (25) Houston @ Texas Tech, Saturday 3:00 p.m. FS1 (TTU -3, O/U 65.5)

Jack: Tune looked uneasy being rushed by a quality D-Line at UTSA, Tech’s line is better than UTSA. Tech’s resurgent offense gives me hope, and the x-factor to me will be the home crowd. Give me Tech -3 and the O 65.5.

Kendall: I’m trying not to be a homer, I really am but I LOVE Tech in this game after watching UH against UTSA. Tech’s offense looked phenomenal, even though they played a lesser team in Murray State. Tech at home, give me the points and HAMMER the O 65.5, and possibly look at some Donovan Smith props for passing yards.

Game 5: Iowa St. @ Iowa, Saturday 3:00 p.m. BTN (IOWA -3.5, O/U 41)

Jack: Kendall I absolutely hate this game on paper. Iowa looked TERRIBLE at home last week and before that I had them winning this game comfortably. I think I leave the spread alone and take U 41.

Kendall: I have very much knowledge on this game. Iowa’s offense was atrocious against South Dakota State, but at the same time, Kirk Ferentz tries to show as little as possible in Week 1 in preparation of the CyHawk game. ISU looked good, but also played one of the worst possible teams from the FCS. Me personally, I’m staying away from this game, but there are a couple things to note. ISU has not scored a touchdown in their last 2 visits to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa’s QB play is the key in this game and with several starters out for the Hawks on offense, I would hammer the U 41.

Game 6: S. Carolina @ (16)Arkansas, Saturday 11:00 a.m. ESPN (ARK -8.5, O/U 53)

Jack: Spencer Rattler looked awful against Georgia St., and KJ Jefferson typically plays well in Fayetteville, so give me Arkansas -8.5 and the O 53.

Kendall: Give me Arkansas at -8.5 and hell maybe even increase your odds a bit and buy it up to -9.5 or -10.5. I don’t think this game will be close, especially not in Fayetteville.

Game 7: Arizona State @ (11)Oklahoma State, Saturday 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 (OKST -10.5, O/U 57.5)

Jack: I hate Spencer Sanders as much as the next person, but I hate Arizona State’s D even more. I also hate Oklahoma State’s D as well. I would take the over at 67.5 much less 57.5. Give me the O 57.5.

Kendall: Oklahoma State let up 44 points to CMU last week. I don’t know what to think of this spread, but I am HAMMERING the O 57.5. ASU is not juggernaut offensively, but they are bound to put up some points against a struggling OSU defense with a new DC.

Game 8 (Wild Card): Miss. St. @ Arizona, Saturday 10:00 p.m. FS1 (MISS St. -11, O/U 59.5)

Jack: I LOVE late night Pac-12 after dark. AZ beat a bad SDST team last week on the road and Mississippi State beat a less than average Memphis at home. Both scored over 35 points and won handily. Give me the U 59.5 because I don’t think Arizona is any good and I don’t think Mississippi State can score over 42 on the road.

Kendall: I’m staying away from this game entirely. Arizona looked surprisingly good against San Diego State last week and Mississippi State was one of the most inconsistent teams in the nation last season. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Arizona keep this game close, but I’m gonna stay away from this game.

WE ARE NOT PROFESSIONAL GAMBLERS AND THIS IS IN NO WAY ADVICE ON GAMBLING. IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM PLEASE CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.