Donovan Smith highlights high-flying offense in week one

Saturday Night was very encouraging for all Texas Tech fans. I mean, it has been a good amount of time since the Red Raiders thoroughly handled an opponent to the tune of 63-10. During the beatdown however, it seemed as though Tech fans were living through another nightmare, seeing Tyler Shough go down with another injury to the same collarbone that he injured last year in Austin.

But once again, waiting in the wings was Donovan Smith.

Smith replaced Shough in the second quarter and promptly threw two TDs. Smith finished the game 14-for-16 with 221 yards and four TDs with no INTs. The sophomore had TD passes to Jerand Bradley, Loic Fouonji, and SaRodorick Thompson.

After all was said and done, Tech had a combined 472 yards in the air, and 133 yards on the ground, totaling 605 total yards.

After losing the starting QB battle, Smith could’ve checked out, or even left the team, however he stayed, and most certainly will reap the benefits over the next few games as Shough is slated to miss at least the next three games. Smith will be QB1 and Behren Morton will be at QB2, however, there will be times that we see both guys on the field at the same time, and possibly when Shough returns, a time where all three QBs are on the field simultaneously.

I for one, can’t wait for that to happen just to see what it looks like, but until then, this is Smith’s offense and we’ll see what he is able to do with it. If it is anything like the Murray State game, we will be just fine.

Honorable Mentions Week One:

Tahj Brooks: 6 carries, 50 yards, 3 TDs.

SaRodorick Thompson: 7 carries, 48 yards, 1 Rec. TD.

Loic Fouonji: 4 Rec. 110 yards, 2 TDs.

Jerand Bradley: 6 Rec. 108 yards, 2 TDs.